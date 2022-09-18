More than 100 Shrine units come together for Bangor/Brewer parade

People lined the streets to see the Shriners from 16 different chapters in Saturday’s parade.
The Anah Shrine hosted the parade that ran from Acme Road in Brewer all the way through...
The Anah Shrine hosted the parade that ran from Acme Road in Brewer all the way through downtown Bangor.(wabi)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -It was a beautiful day Saturday for Shriners from all over New England and beyond to hit the streets of Bangor and Brewer.

The Anah Shrine hosted the parade that ran from Acme Road in Brewer all the way through downtown Bangor.

People of all ages lined the streets to see the Shriners from 16 different chapters and over 100 Shrine parade units.

The big parade was in celebration of the Northeast Shrine Association’s 2022 Fall Field Days.

