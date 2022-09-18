Monroe orchard celebrates Maine Apple Sunday

Maine Apple Sunday
Maine Apple Sunday(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE Maine (WABI) - Local apple orchards celebrated Maine Apple Sunday.

Hooper’s Orchard in Monroe took part in the festivities.

People enjoyed everything from ginger gold cider to apple cider donuts, even a refreshing glass of apple cider slushies.

The “Minions: Rise of Gru” themed corn maze was popular by kids and parents alike.

Maine Apple Sunday provides an experience not quite like anything else.

“They kind of understand where their fruit is grown,” Owner, Hooper’s Orchard Benjamin Hooper said.

“How it’s grown and they can see the actual trees.”

“Feel the satisfaction when the apple picks off the tree.”

“Beyond that, they can see exactly how they’re farmed.”

Hooper’s Orchard will be hosting an open house, including a free pig roast meal next Saturday morning at 10.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

2nd Annual In Memory Of Allen Perley Golf Tournament
Golfers hit the green in 2nd annual In Memory of Allen Perley Golf Tournament
Showers continue through tonight.
Maine State Police Trooper Matthew Williams along with Whiskey, who went missing after his...
Missing dog from turnpike crash found safe
TV 5 Morning News Shortened Monday due to CBS live coverage of Queen’s Funeral