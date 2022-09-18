Monroe orchard celebrates Maine Apple Sunday

MONROE Maine (WABI) - Local apple orchards celebrated Maine Apple Sunday.

Hooper’s Orchard in Monroe took part in the festivities.

People enjoyed everything from ginger gold cider to apple cider donuts, even a refreshing glass of apple cider slushies.

The “Minions: Rise of Gru” themed corn maze was popular by kids and parents alike.

Maine Apple Sunday provides an experience not quite like anything else.

“They kind of understand where their fruit is grown,” Owner, Hooper’s Orchard Benjamin Hooper said.

“How it’s grown and they can see the actual trees.”

“Feel the satisfaction when the apple picks off the tree.”

“Beyond that, they can see exactly how they’re farmed.”

Hooper’s Orchard will be hosting an open house, including a free pig roast meal next Saturday morning at 10.

