Missing dog from turunpke crash found safe

Wednesday morning, William Funkhouser of West Virginia and a friend, along with their ten hunting dogs were on their way to Maine to go bear hunting.

According to police, Funkhouser fell asleep at the wheel while on the turnpike in Ogunquit.

He swerved his pick up truck into the middle lane, hitting a tractor-trailer.

The truck rolled several times.

One of the dogs died in the crash. 8 others were found okay.

But one, a dog named Whiskey was missing.

Maine State Police Trooper Matthew Williams along with Whiskey, who went missing after his owner crashed on the turnpike Wednesday morning (Maine State Police)

Accordig to Maine State Police, Saturday night, dispatchers in Augusta received a call from two drivers. They spotted what appeared to be a dog around Mile Marker 11 in the town of York.

Maine State Police Trooper Matthew Williams began searching the area, lighting up the wood line as much as possible using cruiser lights and a flashlight.

Trooper Williams eventually noticed a couple eyes shining back at him from the woods. He stopped his cruiser and was able to see Whiskey’s head through the tall grass.

Whiskey then began howling at Trooper Williams, according to state police. Whiskey was weak and shaking, but otherwise appeared to be uninjured.

Dog that went missing after rollover crash on turnpike in Ogunquit Wednesday morning, spotted by motorists and then rescued by a Maine State Police trooper Saturday night (Maine State Police)

Trooper Williams walked Whiskey back to the cruiser where he was given food and water. The dog was turned over to the Ogunquit Police and Animal Control Officer where he will be cared for until reunification with his owner.

Funkhouser’s passenger was seriously injured after being thrown out of the truck in the crash.

He is recovering in a New Hampshire hospital but is expected to be okay.

