Maine State Police investigating child’s death in Naples
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating child’s death in Naples.
Shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Naples Fire Department reported there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station.
The Cumberland County Sheriffs learned the child, a young boy, was struck in the driveway of a residence on Lambs Mills Road.
Firefighters were unable to resuscitate the boy, who police say was struck when the father of the child was moving a pickup truck and camper trailer and unable to see the child.
The names of all involved are being with-held at this time.
