Maine State Police investigating child’s death in Naples

Naples Investigation
Naples Investigation(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 17, 2022
NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating child’s death in Naples.

Shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Naples Fire Department reported there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station.

The Cumberland County Sheriffs learned the child, a young boy, was struck in the driveway of a residence on Lambs Mills Road.

Firefighters were unable to resuscitate the boy, who police say was struck when the father of the child was moving a pickup truck and camper trailer and unable to see the child.

The names of all involved are being with-held at this time.

