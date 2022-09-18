Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for something to do Sunday, how about celebrating Maine’s apple crop?

Its the 22nd year for Maine Apple Sunday.

It starts the peak of the apple harvest when summer apples are still available but the main crop is ready for its first pick.

Orchards from Wells to Caribou will celebrate by offering special activities and free samples of apple products.

For a list of participating locations visit https://www.maineapples.org/

