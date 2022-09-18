Governor Mills attending annual Blue Mass in Portland Sunday

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills will attend the 2022 Blue Mass later this morning at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland.

It’s to honor the service and sacrifice of first responders in our state as well as pay tribute to those who died in the line of duty.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland instituted the Blue Mass in 2001 in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks.

Bishop Robert Deeley will celebrate the Mass, and a multi-jurisdictional honor guard will post the colors. Representatives from public safety agencies will serve as the readers at the Mass.

