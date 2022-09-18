Golfers hit the green in 2nd annual In Memory of Allen Perley Golf Tournament

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - It was an overflow crowd for the second annual In Memory of Allen Perley Golf Tournament on Sunday.

Allen passed away in July of 2020 at the age of 54.

The impact he had on those around him was evident by the outpour of support shown.

“Just everybody coming here and being back together. It’s insane just knowing how many people loved him,” said Allen’s daughter Emily.

His memory lives on through his family.

And his daughters certainly carry on the legacy of his legendary golf game.

“Got longest drive second year in a row,” Emily remarked with a laugh.

The day tee’d off early in the morning and carried well through the afternoon in this best ball tournament.

“We like playing golf in the fall because nice and cool and we’re having a good time,” said Jeff Bragdon of Corinth.

While it was certainly chilly at Hermon Meadow it didn’t stop anyone out on the course.

“Nothing to complain about. I think that someone was looking over us today and it was the best turnout that we could have asked for,” Emily added.

Each year the tournament raises money for a scholarship fund that goes towards an exceptional student athlete at Hampden Academy.

It didn’t matter how long you’ve been playing golf when you walked onto the grounds.

Just that you had a good time.

The tournament looks to beat it’s $5,000 total from last year.

If you’d like to donate to the cause you may inquire with an email to mainelyeyes@aol.com

