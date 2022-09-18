Cool and rainy today.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today will be a dreary day, as scattered showers make their way in from the northwest. They continue to push southeast through the day on Sunday. Far northern Maine will dry out for the second half of Sunday while areas south of Mt. Katahdin remain cloudy and rainy. Wind will be out of the NNE at around 5-10 mph, and high temperatures will reach the low to mid-60′s.

Monday we will wake up to clear skies north of Millinocket and cloudy skies south. As we head into the afternoon, we see isolated showers becoming more scattered as they move in from the west, overnight. High temperatures only reach the low 60′s and winds will be light and out of the east. Tuesday, we wake up to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers in eastern and northeastern Maine, they will push out of the region as we head into the afternoon hours. After that we have some wrap around isolated showers to deal with for the rest of Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday only reach the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. Clouds begin to break apart on Wednesday and we are left dry with partly sunny skies, and high temperatures reaching the mid to upper-60′s. Late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning, we have another cold frontal passage. Which, provides that chance for more showers, but it should be all cleared up by the time we wake up Thursday morning.

TODAY: Cloudy skies with scattered showers, winds will be light out of the NNE, high temperatures reach between 60-66.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers, winds will be light out of the E. Overnight lows drop between 40-46.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies, with isolated showers in the late afternoon becoming more widespread in the evening and overnight. High temperatures reach between 60-67, winds will be out of the E at around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows drop between 45-50.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers AM begin to taper off through the day. We remain cloudy, high temperatures only get into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds begin to break apart and we are left with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures climb back up into the upper 60′s.

THURSDAY: Isolated showers AM, drying out PM. Highs reach the mid to upper 60′s.

