Participants go “Over the Edge” to spread awareness about cancer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Community Health Care is going “Over the Edge” to fundraise for primary care cancer prevention this weekend.

This annual event focuses on spreading awareness for early detection with cancer.

Friday was media day featuring TV-5′s own Connor Magliozzi rappelling down the Hollywood Casino in Bangor.

We spoke with a cancer survivor to learn how going “Over the Edge” supports recovery stories like her own.

“Support in the whole journey itself,” Cancer survivor Mandy Tibbetts said.

“If you’re somebody that’s been through this is really what, I think carries you through.”

“I don’t think a lot of people understand that.”

“I’ve been fortunate and blessed with all of the support I’ve received from friends, family, people I don’t even know. To have people here, supporting that, it’s so overwhelming and it’s incredible. It really is.”

PCHC will be back Saturday from 8-2.

