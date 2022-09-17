“Over the Edge” event raises money for cancer prevention

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Community Health Care brought a popular event back to Bangor this weekend.

“Over the Edge” is an annual fundraiser for primary care cancer prevention.

Participants rappel down Hollywood Casino in Bangor spreading awareness towards early detection with cancer.

Organizers say going “Over the Edge” stresses the importance of getting cancer screenings on a regular basis.

“A woman said to me today, ‘I’m terrified of heights, but I’m doing this because most people are terrified of getting their cancer screenings, colonoscopies, mammograms, they’re scary.’ And she said, ‘So, If I can do this. I want to show people, you can go get your screenings. You can really do anything even if you’re afraid of it,’” President & CEO, PCHC Lori Dwyer said.

“This whole event is just bringing awareness to people to go to their primary care providers, get their screenings,” Community Care Partnership of Maine Stephanie Comstock said.

“The donations are always helpful in that as well.”

To learn more or to donate, go to pchc.com/ote2022.

