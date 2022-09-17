“Over the Edge” event raises money for cancer prevention

"Over the Edge" experience
"Over the Edge" experience(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Community Health Care brought a popular event back to Bangor this weekend.

“Over the Edge” is an annual fundraiser for primary care cancer prevention.

Participants rappel down Hollywood Casino in Bangor spreading awareness towards early detection with cancer.

Organizers say going “Over the Edge” stresses the importance of getting cancer screenings on a regular basis.

“A woman said to me today, ‘I’m terrified of heights, but I’m doing this because most people are terrified of getting their cancer screenings, colonoscopies, mammograms, they’re scary.’ And she said, ‘So, If I can do this. I want to show people, you can go get your screenings. You can really do anything even if you’re afraid of it,’” President & CEO, PCHC Lori Dwyer said.

“This whole event is just bringing awareness to people to go to their primary care providers, get their screenings,” Community Care Partnership of Maine Stephanie Comstock said.

“The donations are always helpful in that as well.”

To learn more or to donate, go to pchc.com/ote2022.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Bangor Fire
Multiple fire departments respond to fire on Union street
Naples Investigation
Maine State Police investigating child’s death in Naples
Clouds roll in for tonight.
Maine-ly Apples opening soon
Maine orchards prepare for ‘Apple Sunday’