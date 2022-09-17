Maine orchards prepare for ‘Apple Sunday’

Maine (WABI) - Sunday, September 18 is Maine Apple Sunday.

It’s the 22nd year for the event.

Maine Apple Sunday starts the peak of the apple harvest when summer apples are still available but the main crop is ready for its first pick.

The apple picking season began in August and is in full swing from early September to late October.

Apple orchards from Wells to Caribou will participate by offering products and special offers.

Click here for a list of participating locations.

It's Apple Picking Season! Sunday September 18 is Maine Apple Sunday! Whether you buy a bag of fresh picked Apples... Posted by Maine Apples on Thursday, September 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.