Eastern Area Agency on Aging hosts “Senior” Prom

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The dance floor was crowded at Morgan Hill Event Center in Hermon for the Eastern Area Agency on Aging’s “Senior” Prom.

Attendees dressed their best and enjoyed live music with family and friends.

There was also a silent auction, including Patriots, UMaine hockey and Waterfront Concerts tickets.

100 percent of ticket proceeds are donated back to the agency - which officials say will be able to provide 1,000 meals for homebound adults.

”I think that people were really excited for it,” executive director Tabatha Caso said. “Our staff have been talking about it for a very, very long time. And yes, we’ve been sharing it all around the Durgin Center. There are some folks here that traveled quite a bit to get here this evening.”

“Oh, there are some beauties, I tell ya!” EAAA president, board of directors Ellen Angel said. “I love to see some of the seniors dancing because they don’t have an opportunity to do this anywhere else.”

Funds will support EAAA’s work with programs like meals on wheels, furry friends food banks, community cafes and more across Penobscot, Hancock, Piscataquis and Washington counties.

