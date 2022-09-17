Eastern Area Agency on Aging hosts “Senior” Prom

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The dance floor was crowded at Morgan Hill Event Center in Hermon for the Eastern Area Agency on Aging’s “Senior” Prom.

Attendees dressed their best and enjoyed live music with family and friends.

There was also a silent auction, including Patriots, UMaine hockey and Waterfront Concerts tickets.

100 percent of ticket proceeds are donated back to the agency - which officials say will be able to provide 1,000 meals for homebound adults.

”I think that people were really excited for it,” executive director Tabatha Caso said. “Our staff have been talking about it for a very, very long time. And yes, we’ve been sharing it all around the Durgin Center. There are some folks here that traveled quite a bit to get here this evening.”

“Oh, there are some beauties, I tell ya!” EAAA president, board of directors Ellen Angel said. “I love to see some of the seniors dancing because they don’t have an opportunity to do this anywhere else.”

Funds will support EAAA’s work with programs like meals on wheels, furry friends food banks, community cafes and more across Penobscot, Hancock, Piscataquis and Washington counties.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash
No names have been released.
Authorities identify 2 people killed in Carmel crash

Latest News

Challenger Learning Center encouraging STEM careers for girls
Challenger Learning Center encouraging STEM careers for girls
Students are already starting college with existing credits.
A student from Holden was able to start college with 81 credits
MGN
Teen critically injured after accident on Route 2
Nokomis Regional High School
Nokomis Regional High school honors Veterans on POW/MIA DAY