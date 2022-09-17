Clouds roll in tonight, ahead of scattered showers for tomorrow.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds begin to move into the region by 8 pm, and we could see isolated showers late tonight in far northwestern Maine. Winds will be out of the NW at around 5-10 mph, overnight lows drop back into the mid-40′s and low-50′s.

Sunday will be a dreary day, as scattered showers make their way in from the northwest. They continue to push southeast through the day on Sunday. Far northern Maine will dry out for the second half of Sunday while areas south of Mt. Katahdin remain cloudy and rainy. Wind will be out of the NNE at around 5-10 mph, and high temperatures will reach the low to mid-60′s. Monday we will see scattered showers in the morning, becoming more isolated in the early afternoon. But as we head toward late afternoon and evening, showers become more scattered to widespread once again. High temperatures only reach the low 60′s and winds will be light and out of the east. Tuesday, we wake up to scattered showers in eastern and northeastern Maine, they will push out of the region as we head into the afternoon hours and will continue to dry out through the day. High temperatures on Tuesday only reach the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. Clouds begin to break apart on Wednesday and we are left dry with partly sunny skies, and high temperatures reaching the mid to upper-60′s.

TONIGHT: Clouds begin to move in around 8 pm, winds will be out of the NW at around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows drop between 45-50.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered showers, winds will be light out of the NNE, high temperatures reach between 60-66. Overnight lows drop between 40-46.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies, with isolated showers in the afternoon becoming more widespread in the evening. High temperatures reach between 60-67, winds will be out of the E at around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows drop between 45-50.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers AM begin to taper off through the day. We remain cloudy, high temperatures only get into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds begin to break apart and we are left with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures climb back up into the upper 60′s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.