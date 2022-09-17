Challenger Learning Center encouraging STEM careers for girls

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Challenger Learning Center wants girls considering their career options to think about STEM.

Friday’s “SciGirls” promotion was free for girls from fifth to eighth grade.

There were hands-on activities to test their craftiness and to learn the impact of light pollution.

The second part of the night featured a mentor session with NASA navigation and mission design engineer Lauren Konitzer.

The program’s message to girls considering science is simple.

”We’re really trying to promote and give girls confidence, to envision themselves in these careers,” executive director Kirsten Hibbard said. “And doing it in fifth through eighth grade before they get to high school, before they pick a math and science track.”

“The common thing is everyone’s curious, everyone’s a good problem solver,” Konitzer said. “That’s something that everyone can do. That’s something that you don’t have to special skills to be able to do that. So, as long as you’re curious and you like solving problems, you can work at NASA too.”

You can discover future events at the Challenger Learning Center on astronaut.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.