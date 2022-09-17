Another crisp Fall-like day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another cool and sunny day today, as high pressure remains to our east. Winds will be out of the northwest once again helping to keep our temperatures on the cooler side. Areas of northern Piscataquis County and Somerset County were under frost advisories through this morning, but we will be warming back up into the mid to upper 60′s across the region. Clouds begin to move into the region by 8 pm, and we could see isolated showers late tonight in far northwestern Maine. Overnight lows drop back into the low to mid 40′s.

Sunday will be a dreary day as scattered showers make their way in from the northwest. They continue to push southeast through the day on Sunday. Far northern Maine will dry out for the second half of Monday while areas south of Mt. Katahdin remain cloudy and rainy. Wind will be out of the NNE at around 5-10 mph, and high temperatures will reach the low to mid-60′s. Monday we will see scattered showers in the morning, becoming more isolated in the early afternoon. But as we head toward late afternoon and evening, showers become more scattered to widespread once again. High temperatures only reach the low 60′s and winds will be light and out of the east. Tuesday, we wake up to scattered showers in eastern and northeastern Maine, they will push out of the region as we head into the afternoon hours and will continue to dry out through the day. High temperatures on Tuesday only reach the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. Clouds begin to break apart on Wednesday and we are left dry with partly sunny skies, and high temperatures reaching the mid to upper-60′s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with winds out of the NW at around 5-10 mph. High temperatures get between 63-68.

TONIGHT: Clouds begin to move in around 8 pm, winds will be out of the NW at around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows drop between 42-49.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered showers, winds will be light out of the NNE, high temperatures reach between 60-66. Overnight lows drop between 40-46.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies, with isolated showers in the afternoon becoming more widespread in the evening. High temperatures reach between 60-67, winds will be out of the E at around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows drop between 45-50.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers AM begin to taper off through the day. We remain cloudy, high temperatures only get into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds begin to break apart and we are left with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures climb back up into the upper 60′s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.