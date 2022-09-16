Webber Pond in Vassalboro tests positive for toxic algae

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Webber Pond in Vassalboro has tested positive for toxic algae blooms.

Linda Bacon with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection says they collected samples that show microcystin.

She says the algae is bright green or blue in color and can often look like paint.

Bacon says based on decades of research the algae should go away on its own especially with the windy days we’ve had.

“Generally, the open water is still okay to recreate on, but you want to keep children, pets, livestock, you know anybody out of the scums,” Bacon said.

Bacon says if you end up ingesting the algae it can cause damage to the liver and make you sick.

For more information you can visit maine.gov/dep.

