‘We continue to move forward’: Farmington marks 3 years since deadly explosion

Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WMTW) - Friday marks the three-year anniversary of the deadly explosion in Farmington.

The explosion at the Leap, Inc. building killed Farmington Fire Capt. Michael Bell. Six other firefighters were injured, and building maintenance manager Larry Lord was critically injured. He spent months in a Boston hospital and later a rehabilitation facility.

Farmington Fire Rescue wrote on Facebook, “September 16, a day that our community will never forget, a day we honor Captain Bell who gave the ultimate sacrifice. A day 3 years ago that impacted our community so much yet strengthened us. We want to thank all those who stepped up that day and have continued to show their support as we continue to move forward.”

The Fire Marshal’s Office said a ruptured gas line caused the leak that led to the explosion. The line was damaged during the digging of a bollard in the building’s parking lot, investigators said.

A federal report issued earlier this year provided new insight into the explosion. The 73-page report from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) listed new contributing factors, including improper gas sampling, monitoring, and detection, as well as a lack of understanding of a multi-gas monitor’s capability

In response to the explosion, lawmakers updated Maine’s Dig Safe law to include liquefied propane gas lines. That law took effect in 2022.

