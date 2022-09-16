A teen sustained critical injuries after an accident on Route 2

RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) - A teenager is in the hospital after being hit by a truck while riding his bike Friday morning in Rumford.

The incident occurred on Route 2.

Police say the 14-year-old bicyclist from Rumford has serious injuries and was flown to a hospital.

At last report, the teen was in critical, but stable condition and is expected to survive.

The driver, of the truck was not injured

The crash remains under investigation.

