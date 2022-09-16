Sunshine & Still Breezy Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve got another nice day today as high pressure pushes towards the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s in most spots with some upper 50s in some northern locales. It will remain breezy today especially during the morning and early afternoon but as high pressure continues to build into the region, the wind will begin to lighten up as we head through the afternoon. We’ll see clear skies tonight and the wind will be light which will allow temperatures to be a bit colder tonight. Overnight lows are expected to drop to the upper 30s to low 40s by daybreak for most spots but some areas especially north and west of Greenville and Millinocket could see lows in the low to mid-30s so patchy frost is possible over northern areas tonight.

High pressure will slide to our south as we head into Saturday. This will provide us with a great start to the weekend. A warm front will approach the area during the day and this will likely push a few more clouds into the area during the afternoon with skies still averaging mostly sunny. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s to near 70°. A cold front is forecast to drop southward out of Eastern Canada Saturday night and move through the state on Sunday. This will give us mostly cloudy skies Sunday along with scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Low pressure coming out of the Great Lakes Region Monday will keep us under clouds and the chance for some showers especially during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Monday with highs only in the mid-50s to low 60s. Showers will likely continue through Tuesday as low pressure moves through the region.

Today: Mostly sunny and still breezy. Highs between 59°-68°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows between 35°-44°. Light northwest wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to near 70°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming southwest during the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

