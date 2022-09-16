Sen. King issues statement regarding POW/MIA Recognition Day

Maine (WABI) - U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement in observance of National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The day recognizes America’s servicemembers who have been Prisoners of War, those still Missing in Action, and their families.

“On National Prisoners of War and Missing in Action Recognition Day, we join together to honor the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who have been Prisoners of War, and for those who remain Missing in Action—including the 477 Mainers still unaccounted for,” said Senator King. “This solemn day is a painful, important reminder of the sacrifices endured by servicemembers, and the immense, incalculable loss and uncertainty borne by their families and communities. Let us renew our commitment to bring answers and closure to the loved ones of those Missing in Action, and to care for all those who have endured the painful silence of these losses.

“Today, I join people across Maine and our nation in saying, “You Are Not Forgotten.” The phrase is reminder of our duty to leave no American servicemember or veteran behind – no matter where they may be. I stand humbled and grateful to those who answered the call of their nation to protect our way of life. We also pay tribute to those who have been POW/MIA and have returned to their loved ones. We have a solemn obligation to take care of them and their families so that they can enjoy the freedoms they sacrificed for.

“To the families who have lost their sons and daughters, and to the comrades who have lost their friends and companions, know that today and every day we stand with you through your hardships, and in honoring the selfless service of America’s POW and MIA.”

