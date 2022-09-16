Saturday Will Sparkle

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Perhaps you’re a fan of warm, humid weather conditions, but if not-you will be quite pleased with this forecast. The muggy weather we’ve experienced recently is behind us (at least for now) as more seasonable, cooler temperatures visit our region. As we look at the next several days, the pattern is somewhat active, but there are no big rain-makers in the forecast, just some shower activity from time to time.

The forecast shared earlier by our morning team still describes what’s ahead very well:

High pressure will slide to our south as we head into Saturday. This will provide us with a great start to the weekend. A warm front will approach the area during the day and this will likely push a few more clouds into the area during the afternoon with skies still averaging mostly sunny. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s to near 70°. A cold front is forecast to drop southward out of Eastern Canada Saturday night and move through the state on Sunday. This will give us mostly cloudy skies Sunday along with scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Low pressure coming out of the Great Lakes Region Monday will keep us under clouds and the chance for some showers especially during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Monday with highs only in the mid-50s to low 60s. Showers will likely continue through Tuesday as low pressure moves through the region.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows between 35°-44°. Light northwest wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to near 70°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming southwest during the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

