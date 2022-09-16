Nokomis Regional High school honors Veterans on POW/MIA DAY

Newport, Maine (WABI) - The third Friday in September is national POW MIA Recognition Day, and that is what brought students out of their classrooms at Nokomis Regional High School in Newport.

They raised flags in honor of veterans who were prisoners of war and those still missing in action

“Presently, more than 82,000 Americans remain missing from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, and the Gulf Wars,” said Drew Adams, senior at the school.

The students compiled a list of names and researched the individual stories behind the 478 Mainers who went to serve in foreign wars and never made it home.

“Its not just a name on a wall. There is a story behind the name and for the students to take away why these individuals are missing in action,” said Brian Clarke, Senior Army Instructor of the JROTC at Nokomis Regional High School.

During the ceremony, a cadet is accompanied by a veteran to lay wreaths in memory of the 422 Maine veterans still missing from World War II, 45 from the Korean War, and 11 still missing from the Vietnam War.

Rachel Creswell is a senior at the school and says she was honored to be accompanied by her grandfather to lay a wreath. He is a Vietnam War veteran

“He means a lot to me. He has a big impact in my life, and I just want to honor all the veterans who served for us.” Creswell said.

Drew Adams is also a senior and says it’s important to him that the veterans get the proper respect they deserve.

“Especially for someone who put their lives on the line to serve our country in the ultimate way. It sucks that they never got to have that proper ending, and it is a good way to honor them for their sacrifices,” Adams said.

For Clarke, it is all about honoring veterans and their families while educating students.

“Well, they’re Americans. And we’re all Americans. And it’s important for them to remember the Patriots that went to serve in foreign wars and they never came home, and their families suffered the grief and stress of not not knowing probably for years the status of their maybe their father their son, and that challenge.” Clarke said.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.