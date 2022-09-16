New Tesla super charging station coming to Waterville

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - There is a new Tesla super charging station in Waterville.

It is still under construction and is located in the parking lot of the Hannaford supermarket on Elm Plaza.

It will feature 12 charging ports, used to charge your electric vehicles.

The landlord and the owner of the plaza, Andy Rosenthal tells us the project started in late June of this year.

He says it could be open to the public in as few as 10 days.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

38-year-old William Funkhouser of West Virginia is grateful he, his friend, and his hunting...
West Virginia man offers thanks to first responders who helped him, his dogs after Maine crash
Massachusetts man arrested after distributing cocaine throughout Knox and Waldo Counties
Ware-Butler Building Supply
Ware-Butler acquires Knowles Lumber in North Monmouth
Momo's Cheesecakes
Thief takes advantage of Momo’s Cheesecakes honor system