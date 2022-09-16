Mysterious slow-moving fireball caught on cam

People across the northern parts of the United Kingdom watched as a slow-moving fireball lit up the sky. (Source: Richard Kacere, UK Meteor Network founder)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People across the northern parts of the United Kingdom watched as a slow-moving fireball lit up the sky Wednesday night.

Hundreds of people across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern parts of England say the fireball lasted about 10-20 seconds.

Scientists say that’s a long time for a fireball to be seen, so they weren’t sure what it was at first.

Experts now say it was a meteor and not a piece of space junk.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

The brand Krave Nic discontinued their flavored nicotine gummies after receiving a warning...
Company discontinues nicotine gummies after FDA warning
Queen Elizabeth II & Gerald Ford
Meeting Queen Elizabeth not once, but twice!
Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland says Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s...
Woman accused of killing man she met through social media, authorities say
People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the...
Queue for queen’s coffin ‘paused’ as wait hits 14 hours
A man, who is part of a group of immigrants that had just arrived, flashes a thumbs up...
Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard to be moved to mainland