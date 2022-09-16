Music teacher charged with repeated sexual battery of 15-year-old student, sheriff says

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that he knew the victim was underage and admitted to the sex acts with the student.(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A music teacher in Florida has been arrested and charged with sexual battery after he had sexual contact multiple times with a 15-year-old student, officials said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that he knew the victim was underage and admitted to the sex acts with the student.

The student’s father signed the teen up for guitar lessons with Troche in March at the Music Showcase store in Tampa. The student attended guitar lessons once a week with Troche.

The sheriff’s office said the sexual abuse began in June and continued through this month.

Troche also sent inappropriate messages through social media to the victim, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said his office will continue to seek justice in the case.

“It’s upsetting that a person put into a position of trust and care for one of our children has violated that trust with his disgusting actions,” Chronister said in a statement.

The sheriff believes there may be more victims of Troche and asks them to call 813-247-8200.

