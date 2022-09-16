Man in serious condition after being shot in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Lewiston Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to WMTW.

Officials say they were called to the Place St. Marie Housing Development on Oxford Street around 2:40 p.m.

According to police, when they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to the pelvis. That man, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital where he is in serious condition.

Police are working to gather evidence, adding it is believed the victim and the person who shot him were involved in an altercation before the shooting.

Lewiston says the shooting does not appear random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lewiston Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 208-513-3138.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.