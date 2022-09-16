Maine loggers participate in annual ‘Log A Load for Kids’ golf tournament

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s forest products industry came together to help local kids Friday.

The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine held their 26th Annual Northern Maine Log A Load for Maine Kids Golf Tournament at JaTo Highlands in Lincoln.

The tournament was dedicated in memory of Gary “Swampy” Worster who worked in the industry for 35 years.

This is PLC’s second golf tournament this year. The first, in southern Maine, raised a record $44,207.

Friday’s goal was to raise $70,000.

All donations go directly to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Organizers say the state’s forest products industry has been challenged these last couple of years.

They say it’s great to see everyone step up and help Maine children in need.

“Whether it’s COVID, inflation, whatever it may be, they don’t have a lot of disposable income, but they seem to dig deeper and deeper because they know how important this is to their community, to their family members, and to their employees. It’s truly inspiring to see so many new people get involved, so many folks who we find out has touched their family members, and I think that’s how this continues to grow,” said Dana Doran, Executive Director of the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine.

“The Log A Load community over the past few years has continued to step up year after year because they know how important it is that our kids receive the care that they need, especially care that they can receive here in Maine,” said Kate Richardson, Philanthropy Manager for The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

“Every penny that is raised today will help us purchase the life-saving equipment, the highly specialized programs and services, things we don’t even think about like the isolates the baby sleep in. That’s the equipment, and then all the way to what the child life specialists do with the kids. It’s just so heartwarming to see what these folks do to help kids,” said Kelly Pearson of Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

The PLC’s Log A Load efforts have raised more than $1.85 million since 1995.

Nationally, Log A Load for Kids is a leader in CMN Hospitals’ fundraising, raising more than $2 million annually through golf tournaments, fishing events, dinners, truckloads of log donations and other events.

For more information, visit www.logaload.org.

