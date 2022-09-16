Hands-on history at Cole Land Transportation “Night at the Museum”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The line stretched out the door at the Cole Land Transportation Museum for Thursday’s “Night at the Museum” promotion.

Open for extended hours, the night also offered a twist - live performers standing in as period experts on the museum’s various vehicles and artifacts.

Jobs ranged from train conductors, river drivers, firefighters, construction workers and more.

There was also a scavenger hunt and prizes for kids.

Organizers say it’s a fun way to teach hands-on history - with a focus on Maine jobs.

”Maine’s working history is a really big part of what we showcase here at the museum. Each of these roles show one of the occupations represented through Maine’s history, and it’s important that kids learn about them. They can come up to the actors and interact with them and learn a little bit. It’s a little more exciting than just reading from our boards or looking at our objects.”

Museum staff tell us more than 525 people showed up - that’s more than seven times as many as their last promotion.

