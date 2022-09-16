Former Taylor Bait Buildings to be repurposed as outdoor center thanks to Ware Butler donation

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The former Taylor Bait buildings are getting a facelift with the help of Ware Butler Building Supply.

The Orono Economic Development Corporation is renovating the buildings to repurpose them as the Caribou Bog Trail Center.

It will be a four-season outdoor center.

Thanks to a donation of over $11,000 of supplies, the new center should be up and running later this fall.

“Mountain biking, Audubon, birdwatching. Just people coming here to walk their dogs. I think it’ll be just a fantastic resource for everyone,” said Robert Bass, the treasurer of the Penobscot Valley Ski Club.

Ware Butler’s marketing coordinator says they are always looking for ways to give back and this was a no brainer.

If you would like to donate to the project, you can head to pvskiclub.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.