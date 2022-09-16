Explosions turn out to be earthquake in Western Maine

Magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood, according to U.S. Geological Survey
A small earthquake was reported in western Maine Thursday night
A small earthquake was reported in western Maine Thursday night(Credit: MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Maine (WMTW) - Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of just over three miles.

There were no reports of any damage, but several people in and around Greenwood reported feeling shaking. It was even felt as far away as eastern New Hampshire.

Maine does get several small earthquakes each year, almost all rated below magnitude 3.0.

A pair of small earthquakes shook part of Downeast Maine back in August.

Since 1997, the strongest earthquake centered in Maine was a magnitude 4.5 on Oct. 16, 2012, in East Waterboro.

Several earthquakes magnitude 5.0 or stronger centered in Canada or New York over the last 25 years have also been felt in Maine.

