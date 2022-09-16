316 newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 316 newly recorded coronavirus cases and 3 new deaths according to the latest data released from the Maine CDC.

COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly .

The Maine CDC is reporting 160 people are in the hospital with the virus, down one from yesterday.

19 people are in critical care.

Four people are on ventilators.

