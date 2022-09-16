316 newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC

286,333 total coronavirus cases since pandemic began, according to latest data
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 316 newly recorded coronavirus cases and 3 new deaths according to the latest data released from the Maine CDC.

COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly .

The Maine CDC is reporting 160 people are in the hospital with the virus, down one from yesterday.

19 people are in critical care.

Four people are on ventilators.

