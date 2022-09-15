West Virginia man offers thanks to first responders who helped him, his dogs after Maine crash

OGUNQUIT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are still on the lookout for one hunting dog that got loose after a crash on the turnpike Wednesday.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile 14 northbound in Ogunquit.

TV5 spoke with 38-year-old William Funkhouser of West Virginia who says he was on his way to Maine to go hunting.

Maine State Police say he fell asleep at the wheel, swerved the truck into the middle lane, and swiped a tractor-trailer.

The truck rolled several times, throwing 23-year-old Jonah Hose from the car who was injured but is expected to be okay.

“He’ll hopefully be back out soon and everybody will be reunited and be able to head back home together,” said Jarrett Hill of Fairfield.

The two were transporting ten dogs in the back of the truck.

One was later found dead, but eight others were recovered.

One needed surgery but is back with the others.

We met the dogs and Funkhouser Thursday in Fairfield while he was bandaging some of their wounds.

He tells us they are all doing well and are expected to fully recover.

“A lot of it is superficial wounds. Their pads are torn. They have a little bit of road rash. Most of the dogs, they’ll heal up in about two to three weeks,” said Funkhouser. “I’m fortunate I’ve hunted with some of the best. I’ve hunted with some of the best dogs. I’m not going to say any one person has a better dog than the next but it’s all in the time and effort you put in them. Everyone is willing to help. That goes to show you these dogs are taken better care of than most people think because there is a lot of people worried about these dogs.

Funkhouser and his family and friends are thankful for all the first responders who helped them on scene, including Ogunquit Fire Chief Russell Osgood.

“If not for Mr. Russell, these dogs wouldn’t be here,” he said.

Chief Osgood picked up the dogs from the veterinarian and brought them back to the firehouse to care for them until Funkhouser could pick them up.

“That means a lot to the family and everybody else that was here. It’s just a great big shoutout to him and all those guys down there,” said Hill.

One other dog, Whiskey, is still missing. Funkhouser tells us he is wearing a blue collar.

Authorities were looking for him again today.

They say the other dogs were found as far as Ogunquit Beach and Wells so Whiskey could be anywhere.

Authorities ask people to keep an eye out between Berwick Road and Captain Thomas Road.

