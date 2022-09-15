Ware-Butler acquires Knowles Lumber in North Monmouth

Ware-Butler Building Supply(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH MONMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - A lumber company in North Monmouth is teaming up with Ware-Butler Building Supply.

We spoke to Ware-Butler COO Alan Orcutt who tells us Paul King and Bill Abbott made the decision to close Knowles Lumber after a decade in business.

Orcutt says the Knowles team has joined their team.

He says they’re in the process of liquidating inventory, and the property is being sold.

They’re excited for the experience the Knowles team brings and to serve their loyal customer base in the future.

“What the general public can expect is Bill and Paul, I think they’ve located a buyer for the property right there on 202 in North Monmouth,” Orcutt said.

“Homeowners and folks that may live in that area, they won’t see that store open in the future. But our goal is to make sure that area is getting regular daily deliveries from one of our stores in Western Maine nearby.”

Co-owner Bill Abbott said the decision came down to reaching a point they needed to either make significant investments in the business or move in a different direction for them and their families.

They say partnering with Ware-Butler Building Supply helps them transition their customers to a company that shares their values of customer service with Maine-based products.

