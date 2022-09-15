Thief takes advantage of Momo’s Cheesecakes honor system

Momo's Cheesecakes
Momo's Cheesecakes(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The folks at Momo’s Cheesecakes are thanking the community for their support after someone stole money from their change box.

The Ellsworth spot is famously known for their self-serve honor system and recently some people have been taking advantage of it.

Owner Brenda, better known as Momo, says she managed to get a picture of the car driving off with the money but they were wearing a mask and the license plate wasn’t on the back.

She says she won’t press charges, but she doesn’t want one thief to ruin the Momo’s experience for everyone.

”If you need money, if you need food, you need any help, let us know. We’ll give you the money. We’ll feed you. You know if you need something, we’ll give gas money, whatever you guys need it’s an honor system for everybody. However we can help we help but don’t try to steal, it’s not honorable,” said the Ledezmas.

Brenda and her husband Andres say they’ve only had three thefts in the seven years they have been open.

She says this won’t set them back and to keep an eye out for a white chocolate pumpkin cheesecake coming this fall.

