Sunny, Breezy & Cool Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build toward the area today bringing us plenty of sunshine. A cooler and drier air mass in place will keep temperatures running several degrees below average with highs in the upper 50s to around 60° north and low to mid-60s elsewhere. With low pressure spinning to our east and high pressure building in from the west, the wind will remain gusty today, making it feel even cooler. Gusts to 25-35 MPH expected by later this morning through the afternoon. We’ve got a clear and cool night ahead tonight. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid-40s for overnight lows.

We’ve got another nice day Friday with high pressure in control. We’ll see sunny skies Friday with high temperatures mainly in the 60s. It will remain breezy Friday especially Friday morning but as high pressure continues to build into the region, the wind will begin to lighten up as we head into the afternoon. High pressure will slide to our south as we head into Saturday. This will provide us with a great start to the weekend. A warm front will approach the area during the day and this will likely push a few more clouds into the area during the day with skies still averaging mostly sunny. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s to near 70°. The warm front stalls out over the area Sunday. This will give us mostly cloudy skies Sunday along with the chance of showers especially during the morning hours. It looks like the front will push a bit to our south Sunday afternoon, allowing showers to taper off. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s. The front will move back to the north as low pressure rides along it on Monday. This will bring showers back to the area Monday afternoon.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs between 58°-68°, coolest north. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-35 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows between 40°-45°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly sunny and still breezy. Highs between 60°-68°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers especially during the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Afternoon showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

