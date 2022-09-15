The Sea Dogs are headed to the playoffs!

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Portland Sea Dogs are officially headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Portland clinched the Eastern League Northeast Division second-half title on Wednesday with a 12-7 win over the Somerset Patriots and the celebrated in the clubhouse.

The Patriots won the first-half title and the two teams will face each other in the Northeast Division Championship Series starting on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Game one of the best-of-three series will be played at Hadlock Field. Games two and three (if necessary) will be in Somerset.

Should the Sea Dogs advance, Portland would host games two and three of the Eastern League Championship at Hadlock Field on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for the playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased at Hadlock Field or online at www.seadogs.com.

The Sea Dogs hit four home runs in Wednesday’s clinching game, including the first career grand slam for Ceddanne Rafaela.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots play the third game of a six-game regular season-ending series on Thursday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.