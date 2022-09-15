Police: Person killed after pickup, motorcycle collide in Gorham

County Road Crash
County Road Crash(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GORHAM, Maine (WMTW) - A person is dead after a motorcycle and a truck hauling a trailer collided in Gorham Thursday.

Officials say a crash was reported around 8 a.m. at an intersection on County Road.

Authorities say a pickup truck was hauling a commercial trailer heading west on County Road, while the motorcycle was heading east.

Gorham’s Police Chief stated the pair collided as the truck was preparing to turn onto Hodgdon Road.

The crash is currently under investigation, and the person who died has not been identified.

