Nurses at Maine Medical Center reach tentative deal for first union contract

(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine Medical Center and registered nurses at the hospital have reached a tentative agreement for their first union contract.

Nurses will vote on the deal next week. If it is approved, it will be in place for the next three years.

The Maine State Nurses Association (MSNA) represents 2,000 nurses at Maine Medical Center and nearly 4,000 RNs in the state of Maine.

The announcement Wednesday of the tentative agreement comes just a month after nurses voted against a push to decertify the union.

”The momentum from our huge recertification victory gave us the final push we needed to get this deal done,” said Nadine Kern, a member of the union bargaining team and critical care nurse. “Nurses are more engaged and unified than ever. It’s our unity that makes us strong.”

Union representatives say the deal includes guaranteed breaks and mealtimes, guaranteed safe floating practices, minimum orientation times for newly graduated nurses, an independent “Professional Practice Committee” to deal with patient safety and nurse practice issues, and ending the practice of mandatory rotating shifts, where nurses are forced to work day shifts on some weeks and then night shifts on other weeks.

“After more than 30 bargaining sessions over the course of 13 months, we are excited about the positive changes our first union contract will bring to nurses and patients alike,” said Mary Kate O’Sullivan, bargaining team member and medical-surgical nurse.

