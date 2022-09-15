More cool and clear conditions for tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Beautiful night for tonight, though we will remain breezy and cool. Skies will be mostly clear with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 40′s, some spots in far northern Maine could dip into the 30′s. Winds will be out of the NW at around 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday will be another dry, cool, and breezy day as high pressure remains in control over the region through Saturday. We will have mostly sunny skies with winds out of the NW at around 10-15 mph, and gusts up to 25 mph. High temperatures remain Fall-like, only rising into the mid 60′s once again, and overnight lows drop into the lower 40′s. Saturday winds switch from the NW to SW and warm up ever so slightly into the upper 60′s. We will see mostly sunny skies during the day and partly cloudy skies headed into the overnight hours. Lows drop into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Sunday we wake up to mostly cloudy skies as scattered showers move their way in from the west. Showers continue through Sunday and taper off Monday morning. High temperatures reach the low to upper 60′s and overnight temperatures drop into the upper 40′s. Monday we could see an isolated shower, but we will see scattered shower ramp up once again headed into Monday night and Tuesday. Highs reach the low to mid 60′s and overnight lows drop into the lower 50′s. Tuesday, we will see cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rain showers. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 60′s. Wednesday we finally dry out a bit, and temperatures rise into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. This clear weather won’t last long because of another cold front moving in for the end of the week, bringing us the chance for more scattered showers and cooler temperatures behind.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, winds are out of the NW at around 10-15 mph, lows drop between 40-46.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear skies, winds will be out of the NW at around 10-15 mph, high temperatures reach between 58-67, overnight lows drop to 40-45.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear skies, becoming partly cloudy overnight. Winds switch from NW to SW, and high temperatures rise slightly to 65-69, overnight lows drop between 48-58.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, with scattered rain showers. High temperatures reach between 60-67, overnight lows drop to 43-51.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, with scattered rain showers moving in for the evening hours. High temperatures reach the low to mid 60′s, and overnight lows drop into the lower 50′s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered to widespread showers. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 60′s

WEDNESDAY: Clearing, temperatures rise into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.