Mia Borley leading Black Bears from goalkeeping position

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A big reason why the Black Bears have remained an America East contender over the years can be found between the pipes.

Borley has picked up right where she left off after winning America East Goaltender of the Year and conference tournament Most Outstanding Player (WABI)

Mia Borley has been a mainstay for the team since she arrived in Orono.

Borley made her way to the Maine net all the way from Durham, England.

“From a young age, you can play on a turf like this. It’s kind of the norm. A lot of towns have multiple turfs. I started playing on a turf, and that definitely makes a difference when you’re coming into the college game because you’re playing on something that you’re familiar with and you’ve been training on for your whole life,” said Borley, fifth year goalkeeper.

Black Bears Head Coach Josette Babineau has seen the standard Borley’s set.

“She’s been the most outstanding goalie that we’ve had in our program by far. Just with how quick and agile she is, to see her at practice even make the saves that she does and to see her perform in the game has just been amazing,” said Babineau.

Borley’s communication is a big help for the backs.

“It’s actually very helpful because she sees stuff that we can’t see. I know if something comes from Mia, I’m going to do it without question. We all know that. It’s so helpful. It really, really gives us a lot less things to worry about and keeps us all together as a unit,” said Hannah Abbott, redshirt senior back.

She also bounces ideas off fellow goalkeeper, Mallory Drayer.

“As goalies, you see things that each other do and are doing and have done that maybe coaches or other players don’t quite recognize because they haven’t been in that position before,” said Borley.

No. 1 has given the Black Bears a chance for years.

“Mia’s an amazing goalkeeper. She has been since the first day she arrived. I think over the years she’s only gotten better. Her leadership is just critical,” said Abbott.

Borley has picked up right where she left off after winning America East Goaltender of the Year and conference tournament Most Outstanding Player.

She’s the league’s most recent Defensive Player of the Week, after a shutout and .942 save percentage during the Black Bears’ wins over Hofstra and Kent State.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.