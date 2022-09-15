Massachusetts man arrested after distributing cocaine throughout Knox and Waldo Counties

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man is facing charges after authorities say he distributed cocaine throughout Knox and Waldo Counties.

29-year-old Bernard Holmes-Fox is charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine.

Authorities say agents conducted several undercover purchases of cocaine within Knox County from Holmes-Fox over the past two weeks.

MDEA agents arrested Bernard-Fox in Rockland Wednesday after they say he delivered cocaine to an undercover agent.

The MDEA says during the investigation, they found around seven grams of suspected cocaine and more than $4,700 in suspected drug proceeds.

Holmes-Fox was taken to the Knox County Jail where bail was set at $20,000

