Maine residents honored for work combatting PFAS chemicals

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Maine residents working to prevent PFAS contamination in our drinking water were honored for their efforts.

Defend our Health presented its 2022 Environmental Health Leadership Awards to those advocating for more awareness and change when it comes to the toxic chemicals.

Fairfield Water Concerned Citizens and PFAS Free Trenton were honored with the Grassroots Leadership Award.

So were McCormick Family Farm in Jackson, New Beat Farm in Unity, Misty Brook Farm in Albion and Songbird Farm in Union.

Additionally, Legislative Leadership Awards were given out to seven members of the state legislature including Rep. Stanley Paige-Zeigler of Montville and Chief Elect Rena Newell from the Passamaquoddy tribe.

Defend Our Health is a non-profit, public health advocacy group.

For a full list of 2022 Environmental Health Leadership Awards, log onto https://defendourhealth.org/news/defend-our-health-announces-2022-environmental-health-leadership-awards/.

