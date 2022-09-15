Lubec man arrested after threatening to kill neighbors, law enforcement

LUBEC, Maine (WABI) - A man from Lubec is facing charges after police say he threatened to kill neighbors and law enforcement Tuesday night.

37-year-old Jacob Elliott is charged with criminal threatening, terrorizing, and failure to submit to arrest.

Police say Elliott approached a neighbor and threatened to assault and kill members of the household.

Deputies say when they were at the neighbor’s house, Elliott ran toward a deputy threatening to kill him as well.

We’re told after that, he went back to his house where he was known to have firearms.

Police say when Elliott came out of his house, they told him he was under arrest, but he ran back inside continuing to threaten to kill law enforcement.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office called in the State Police Tactical Team which was able to speak to Elliott.

After several hours, they say Elliott surrendered and was taken to the Washington County Jail.

Elliott is free on five-thousand dollars bail.

