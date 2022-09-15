Hudson woman recovers mistakenly-sold family heirloom

Sherri Sawyer tells us she heard from the person who bought the desk, who will be returning it...
Sherri Sawyer tells us she heard from the person who bought the desk, who will be returning it to her!(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT
HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - You may recall a story we ran last night about a Hudson woman searching for a family heirloom that her father had mistakenly sold.

Less than 24 hours later, we have a positive update.

Sherri Sawyer tells us she heard from the person who bought the desk, who will be returning it to her!

Sawyer says her father, a woodworker in his spare time, built the large rolltop desk more than 40 years ago.

After using it for homework and playing in it growing up, Sawyer had hoped to keep the desk in the family.

However, her father, who has dementia, accidentally sold the desk.

Now, after two weeks of searching and hoping, it will be returned to the family.

