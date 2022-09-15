Former NLRB Chairman on Augusta Chipotle employee blacklisting: “Devastating, diabolical, insidious”

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The former chairman of the National Labor Relations Board is taking aim at the Augusta Chipotle restaurant accused of “union-busting.”

The restaurant closed in July hours before employees were to meet with the NLRB to unionize, and allegedly blacklisted those employees from working at its other stores.

Members of Congress discussed this issue at a House Labor Committee hearing today.

Former chairman Mark Pearce, who led the Board from 2011-2017, called the alleged blacklisting “insidious” and elaborated on why he thinks the situation merits a closer look.

”That kind of devastating, diabolical activity has to be looked at very carefully,” Pearce said. “The law talks about an employer has a right to shutter its business to stop a union from coming in, but if you have a corporate employer that has a cluster of businesses and is essentially playing whack-a-mole to drive out the union, I think the law looks a little bit differently at those kind of activities.”

The NLRB is investigating unfair labor practice charges.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash
Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
No names have been released.
Authorities identify 2 people killed in Carmel crash

Latest News

Sherri Sawyer tells us she heard from the person who bought the desk, who will be returning it...
Hudson woman recovers mistakenly-sold family heirloom
Fairfield officials respond to rise in juvenile crime
Fairfield officials respond to rise in juvenile crime
Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine
Good Shepherd Food Bank makes big donation in Piscataquis County
Hale's Perspective: referee shortage