Catholic Charities Maine to help at least 20 refugees resettle in Bangor this fall

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor will welcome more than a dozen refugees from several countries this fall.

Catholic Charities Maine is one of the organizations helping resettle refugees in our state.

At least 20 are expected to arrive mid-October.

They are coming from countries such as Somalia, Iraq, Syria, and Ukraine.

Catholic Charities Maine is busy getting ready for their arrival.

Once they are in Bangor, they will help them find housing, jobs, food, clothes, and more.

Julie Allaire of Catholic Charities Maine says there are resources in the state that have been working for years with immigrant communities, this population of people will be a welcoming addition to the community.

“I think it’s also exciting because people are interested in welcoming new people into Maine’s shrinking population and workforce, and refugees really bring in a source of vitality and energy at a time when I think communities are looking for that,” she said.

