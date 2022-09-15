347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths

286,017 total cases of coronavirus recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County.

This information coming from the Maine CDC.

COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly .

161 people are in the hospital with the virus, down six form Tuesday.

19 people are in critical care.

Five people are on ventilators.

