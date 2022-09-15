347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths
286,017 total cases of coronavirus recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County.
This information coming from the Maine CDC.
COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly .
161 people are in the hospital with the virus, down six form Tuesday.
19 people are in critical care.
Five people are on ventilators.
