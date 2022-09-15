347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County.

This information coming from the Maine CDC.

COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly .

161 people are in the hospital with the virus, down six form Tuesday.

19 people are in critical care.

Five people are on ventilators.

