West Forks man now in custody after incident Wednesday morning

Edward baker taken into custody
Edward baker taken into custody(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A man is in custody after an incident in West Forks early Wednesday morning.

28-year-old Edward Baker is facing several charges, including criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and discharge of a firearm near a dwelling.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says around 1:30 a.m., Baker got into an unlocked car.

Police say the keys and a loaded gun were already in the car..

They say Baker turned the car on which woke up the owners in their house.

They confronted him and Baker fired at them from inside the car through the windshield.

We’re told the owners and a neighbor were able to get Baker to put down the gun and subdue him until police arrived.

Baker being held at the Somerset County Jail on $25,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth is shown at her Platinum Jubilee celebration in this undated photo.
Canada makes Queen’s funeral day a holiday for fed employees
Maine Ocean
NTSB recommends inspections after sinking of fishing boat
Boy Scout uniform drive
Waterville organizations offer free scout jackets for children in need
Her father, who has dementia, accidentally sold the heirloom.
Hudson woman looking to recover mistakenly-sold family heirloom