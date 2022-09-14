West Forks man now in custody after incident Wednesday morning

WEST FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A man is in custody after an incident in West Forks early Wednesday morning.

28-year-old Edward Baker is facing several charges, including criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and discharge of a firearm near a dwelling.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says around 1:30 a.m., Baker got into an unlocked car.

Police say the keys and a loaded gun were already in the car..

They say Baker turned the car on which woke up the owners in their house.

They confronted him and Baker fired at them from inside the car through the windshield.

We’re told the owners and a neighbor were able to get Baker to put down the gun and subdue him until police arrived.

Baker being held at the Somerset County Jail on $25,000 bail.

