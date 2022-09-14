Waterville organizations offer free scout jackets for children in need

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two Waterville-area organizations are making sure that the cost of a uniform isn’t the reason children don’t become boy and girl scouts.

All children can pick up a uniform for free at the Waterville Goodwill Store next Wednesday night.

Goodwill says the uniforms normally cost around $95 each.

Donations are accepted year-round and set aside for this event.

The only requirement is that kids must be scouts, or register to become one.

Goodwill Northern New England and The Kennebec Valley Uniform Bank say they’ve provided more than 1,200 kids with uniforms over the years.

The drive runs from 6-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

