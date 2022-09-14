US drug overdose deaths remain at near record highs, CDC says

CDC data: drug overdose deaths in the US remain near record levels.
CDC data: drug overdose deaths in the US remain near record levels.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. remain at near record levels.

According to provisional data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 109,000 people died of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending March 2022.

Annual overdose deaths reached record levels during the pandemic.

The latest figure is a 44% jump from two years earlier, when there were about 76,000 deaths reported in the 12-month period ending in March 2020.

Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, were involved in more than two-thirds of the overdose deaths in the year ending in March 2022.

Deaths involving synthetic opioids increased by a whopping 80% over the past two years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
R. Kelly convicted on multiple counts, acquitted of trial fixing
FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana,...
US government OKs nearly $190M in bids from offshore oil lease sale
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukrainian flag raised in retaken city after Russian retreat
FILE - New York Police investigators examine a stretch of beach at Coney Island where three...
Mom charged with drowning 3 kids near famed NY boardwalk
A girls’ softball league in Texas is raising money by raffling-off an AR-15-style rifle.
Parents concerned about AR-15 raffle at children’s softball league